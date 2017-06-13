So little time, so many places to go.

If there was one thing Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen knew how to do, it was setting fire to our wanderlust with their travel-themed movies. From finding pre-teen romance in the city of light to playing accidental sleuths in the Bahamian sun, the twin stars were often the first to show teen fans all the incredible sights that existed thousands of miles beyond their front doors.

However, it wasn't just the scenery that hooked us—it was all the fabulous moments that ensued once they got to their destinations. In honor of the star sisters' 31st birthday today, we're revisiting the best on-screen Olsen trips, complete with all the '90s "It Girl" outfits and dreamy dudes. Grab your passport!