World Map, Mary Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen

E! Illustration

So little time, so many places to go. 

If there was one thing Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen knew how to do, it was setting fire to our wanderlust with their travel-themed movies. From finding pre-teen romance in the city of light to playing accidental sleuths in the Bahamian sun, the twin stars were often the first to show teen fans all the incredible sights that existed thousands of miles beyond their front doors. 

However, it wasn't just the scenery that hooked us—it was all the fabulous moments that ensued once they got to their destinations. In honor of the star sisters' 31st birthday today, we're revisiting the best on-screen Olsen trips, complete with all the '90s "It Girl" outfits and dreamy dudes. Grab your passport!

Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, Passport to Paris

Dualstar Productions

First stop, the City of Light. The ladies jetted off to Paris in 1999 as two sisters on spring break visiting their grandfather, who just happened to be the United States Ambassador to France.

After ditching their grandfather's assistant, the ladies used their freedom to hop on mopeds with cuties and shop with their Parisian model friend. Plus, who can forget the matching cross-body backpacks they wore to do it all—the epitome of Olsen chic. 

Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, When in Rome

Warner Bros.

To understand the appeal of this 2002 movie set in Rome, look no further than the opening credits when the sisters wake up, throw on their coordinating robes, step out onto their hotel balcony and snap some photos of the Colosseum...which is basically just a stone's throw away.

Just like that, tons of teen girls imagined their summer spent in la città eterna with a fashion internship and afternoons spinning pizza in the air with their Italian beau. 

Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, Winning London

Warner Bros.

In Winning London in 2001, nothing seemed more glamorous than walking down Abbey Road like The Beatles, sporting coordinating trench coats and printed pants and cozying up to a 22-year-old Jesse Spencer on a park bench. 

Holiday in the Sun, Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen

Warner Bros

For this tropical getaway, Mary-Kate and Ashley headed to Atlantis Paradise Island where their characters swam with dolphins, fought off a rich nemesis (played by a teenage Megan Fox), snuck out for late-night water fights in the pool with their new crushes and went to sleep in their own hotel room. Holiday in the sun indeed!

Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, New York Minute

Warner Bros.

For their first foray onto the silver screen, the twins headed to the Big Apple in the feature film, New York Minute. Despite a few bumps along their adventure, NYC was jam-packed with all of the adventure people have come to expect from the concrete jungle—including getting on the stage of a Simple Plan concert. 

Full House Last Episode

Craig Sjodin/ABC

To complete the list, we go back to where it all started—San Francisco. The twins rose to fame as Michelle Tanner on Full House while simultaneously making the city's Painted Ladies a hotspot for an entirely new generation. 

