Braids are a popular summer go-to. They're easy to do, protective and, most of all, pretty.

The only problem: As a popular technique, the more basic styles can lack the originality and sophistication you may desire. Your summer, possibly filled with weddings, graduation parties and other memorable moments, needs something easy, protective and unique.

Enter the crown braid, a clear winner in elevated braiding styles. It's an up-do that can be dressed up or casual, depending on the styling. Plus, when it's hot and sticky outside, this hairstyle keeps your hair protected and off your neck. Gabrielle Union, Vanessa Hudgens, Kerry Washington and Ciara are just a few of the celebs that have taken the hairstyle onto the red carpet, proving the style's noteworthy beauty.