Jenelle Evans is ready to talk about sex.
As the Teen Mom 2 star prepares for the release of her new memoir out July 25, E! News has exclusively obtained another first look at the project.
In one chapter, Jenelle looks back at the moment a past boyfriend propositioned her for sex. As it turns out, the MTV star was not ready to take such a big step in the relationship.
"He looked at his feet and didn't say much else on the way home. His grip on my hand slipped away," Jenelle wrote. "I had disappointed him by turning down his offer."
She continued, "I didn't regret it, as no girl or woman should regret such a choice. I wasn't ready and if he thought pouting about it would change that, he was wrong."
As young love sometimes goes, the couple broke up shortly after that.
"I didn't need someone in my life that would pressure me for sex. When I was ready for it, I would choose who I wanted and when," she wrote. "What I didn't know then was when I was finally ready for sex, I would become obsessed with it."
It's just one of the many raw stories fans will read in the star's upcoming project. While viewers may know the reality star's complicated life that includes an absent father, there is much more to learn and explore.
"Though there was no camera to capture those difficult moments, there were, thankfully, a few well-kept diaries," the book teased online. "Join Jenelle as she tells her story through the eyes of her troubled youth, taken from her memories that were scrawled across the pages of her own diaries."
Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom is available for pre-order on Amazon now.