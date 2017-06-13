EXCLUSIVE!

Jenelle Evans Reveals the Surprising Moment She Was Asked to Have Sex for the First Time

  • By
  • &

by Holly Passalaqua & Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bella Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Stephen Curry, Riley Curry, Ryan Curry

Steph Curry's Daughters Were the Real Winners of the NBA Championship

Olaf's Frozen Adventure

Olaf's Frozen Adventure: Watch the First Trailer for Disney's Animated Short

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom

Post Hill Press

Jenelle Evans is ready to talk about sex.

As the Teen Mom 2 star prepares for the release of her new memoir out July 25, E! News has exclusively obtained another first look at the project.

In one chapter, Jenelle looks back at the moment a past boyfriend propositioned her for sex. As it turns out, the MTV star was not ready to take such a big step in the relationship.

"He looked at his feet and didn't say much else on the way home. His grip on my hand slipped away," Jenelle wrote. "I had disappointed him by turning down his offer."

Photos

Stars' Juiciest Tell-Alls

She continued, "I didn't regret it, as no girl or woman should regret such a choice. I wasn't ready and if he thought pouting about it would change that, he was wrong."

As young love sometimes goes, the couple broke up shortly after that.

"I didn't need someone in my life that would pressure me for sex. When I was ready for it, I would choose who I wanted and when," she wrote. "What I didn't know then was when I was finally ready for sex, I would become obsessed with it."

It's just one of the many raw stories fans will read in the star's upcoming project. While viewers may know the reality star's complicated life that includes an absent father, there is much more to learn and explore.

"Though there was no camera to capture those difficult moments, there were, thankfully, a few well-kept diaries," the book teased online. "Join Jenelle as she tells her story through the eyes of her troubled youth, taken from her memories that were scrawled across the pages of her own diaries."

Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom is available for pre-order on Amazon now.

TAGS/ Exclusives , Memoirs , Reality TV , Jenelle Evans , Teen Mom 2 , Books , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.