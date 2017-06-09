Heidi Gutman/ABC via Getty Images
Mary Kay Letourneau went to extraordinary lengths to maintain her relationship with her former student-turned-husband while behind bars.
In an episode clip from Barbara Walters Presents American Scandals, which was obtained by People and details the infamous controversy, it's revealed that the former school teacher violated the terms of her prison sentence by communicating with Vili Fualauu through her breast milk bottles.
Letourneau, then 34, served a seven-and-a-half year sentence between 1998 and 2004 for having a sexual relationship with her sixth-grade student. Two months after she was arrested for second-degree rape of a child, Mary Kay gave birth to her and Fualaau's daughter Audrey while out on bail. After being sent back to prison for violating her parole, their second daughter Georgia was born while Letourneau served the rest of her sentence.
As case expert and author Gregg Olsen tells the story to Barbara Walters, "Mary stayed in touch with Vili in a lot of different ways. One way was to send out messages in the milk bottles... She was [producing] milk in prison for her babies, so she put little notes in the caps and they went out."
He also revealed, "She sent audiotapes out. She had prisoners make phone calls for her because she could not contact [Fualaau] directly." The couple wed in 2005, one year after her release.
Interest in the controversy re-sparked in late May when Fualaau, now 33, filed for legal separation from his wife of 12 years. Letourneau's lawyer then filed a motion to dismiss his case, without citing a reason, court documents obtained by E! News showed.
Mary Kay and Vili celebrated their 10-year anniversary by sitting down with Walters for an in-depth interview about their romance history. She told the veteran TV journalist that the controversial pair's relationship was headed for marriage right from the very beginning, sharing, "We've always planned that and it hasn't changed."
Throughout his estranged wife's incarceration, Fualauu said he struggled with depression. "I'm surprised I'm still alive today," he shared in 2015. "I went through a really dark time...I don't feel like I had the right support or the right help behind me. My friends couldn't help me because they had no idea what it was like to be a parent. I mean, because we were all 14 and 15."