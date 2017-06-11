Girls just want to have fun!

Sunday night's brand-new episode of Second Wives Club was all about letting loose for Shawna Craig, Katie Cazorla, Veronika Obeng and Shiva Safai, who traveled to the Virgin Islands in honor of Shawna's "dirty" 30th birthday.

"I want Shawna to have the best time of her life, so I want to have a dirty 30, not a classy, good girl 30," Katie said. "I don't care if I have to crap it up on this island 'cause we're going to get dirty!"

Meanwhile, back at home, Tania Mehra bonded with Morisa Surrey while dress shopping for her upcoming wedding. However, Tania couldn't escape the drama for long because once Shawna returned from the trip, she had questions for her friend about that awkward bodyguard situation.

