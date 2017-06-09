Getty Images
To say Vanessa and Nick Lachey are couple goals is an understatement.
We met up with the two last night at the opening party of the new Disney Pixar x Sportie LA Cars 3 pop-up shop in LA (open today through June 18) to talk the shop, how cool their kids think they are and just what Nick's excited to see Vanessa wear this summer.
"When we were driving here, we were like, this is when we're the cool parents," said Vanessa. "We can mix business and pleasure. We literally got to tell our kids we get to go hang out and support Cars 3."
"Nick's wearing this cool shirt by Illest that has the Lightning McQueen logo on it and they've done this great partnership," she continued. "They along with New Balance, Members Only and some other brands have actually created an apparel line for adults."
"[Our son Camden] was very impressed with my outfit tonight. And that's not always the case," Nick laughed.
"Because usually he wears shorts, T-shirts and flip-flops. Year-round. He's that guy," she added.
And Vanessa? What's her go-to summer wardrobe?
"I'm excited about the easy dress," she started.
"I'm excited about you in a bathing suit," Nick chimed in. "Do I get to answer?"
"You see me every night in bed, but me in a bathing suit gets you more excited than me in your boxers?"
"Sometimes," he laughed again.
And there you have it, folks. #CoupleGoals