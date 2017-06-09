Brandi Glanville is accusing LeAnn Rimes of keeping tabs on her and her romance.

According to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, ex-husband Eddie Cibrian's famous wife has been following Glanville's relationship with her boyfriend Donald Friese.

"As much as I try and make things great, it's just been constant," Glanville told E! News at the Babes for Boobs Charity Auction Thursday night. During the interview, she claimed Rimes has been "going after" her boyfriend and "checking his stuff."

"It's never really gone away, but ever since I have been in this happy relationship, it seems that everything has been amped up," she said of their drama. "I don't understand."