Just because things are great with Hank Baskett doesn't mean Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett wants to expand the family.

As the Kendra on Top star celebrated opening night of her new Las Vegas show, E! News had to ask if more children could be in her future.

"Absolutely not," she told us on the red carpet at Paris Hotel. "The next baby I will be having is a shot of patron and that will be tonight celebrating opening night of Sex Tips."

Besides, Kendra is already the proud mom to two children who are officially on summer break. As a result, it will be much easier to see mom as she performs in Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man.

"Being away from the kids is so hard. It's so hard. The longest I've been away was three weeks. It's already been a month," she explained. "It's been really, really hard but the kids know that I'm here for them. I'm doing this for the family and I'm having a good time."