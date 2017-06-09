Watch Orphan Black's Final Season in Just 60 Seconds

by Lauren Piester |

Orphan Black's final season hasn't even premiered yet, but BBC America has already released the entire thing! Sort of!

It's only a minute long and is mostly just a thousand frames of various Tatiana Maslanys, but it's definitely an intriguing look at the final ride of everybody's favorite bunch of clones. 

It looks like Rachel's (Tatiana Maslany) up to a whole lot of shenanigans, the very pregnant Helena's (Tatiana Maslany) not all that keen on staying in her hospital bed, Sarah's (Tatiana Maslany) spilling Rachel's tea (literally), Allison's (Tatiana Maslany) causing problems on a stage, and Krystal's (Tatiana Maslany) just doin' her own thing. (We are going to miss this joke (Tatiana Maslany).)

Plus, there are guns, and kissing, and Donnie's got a ukulele, and just be aware that if you are prone to dizziness or seizures, do not put your face right up to the screen to try to catch all the frames because you may just end up on the floor. 

When the show returns tomorrow at its normal but much more intense speed, Sarah is still badly injured and in hiding on the island, fighting to save herself and rescue Cosima, who's not doing well but has at least finally reunited with Delphine (Evelyne Brochu), only to learn that there's a lot more to this island than she thought. 

Meanwhile, Rachel's in charge and chilling with the 170 year-old founder of Neolution while Donnie (Kristian Bruun) and Alison try to take care of Helena. 

Orphan Black also stars Jordan Gavaris, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Kevin Hanchard, and Skyler Wexler

Orphan Black premieres Saturday at 10 p.m. on BBC America. 

