Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have everybody talking today!
On Thursday, Swift's official fan account Taylor Nation announced her return to streaming services in celebration of a monumental career event.
Taylor Nation posted on Instagram and Twitter, "In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 million albums worldwide and the RIAA's 100 million song certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight."
Swifties around the world were so excited to hear this news yesterday because their favorite singer had been off of streaming services Spotify, Pandora and Amazon Music for the past three years. But while Swift's fans were delighted over the news, the announcement did raise some eyebrows.
Why? Because Swift's return to these streaming services occurred on the same night that Perry released her new album, Witness.
Swift herself hasn't released any statements about the streaming move, and Perry hasn't made any mention of it today. So we'll have to wait and see if the singers make any comments about it in the upcoming days!
Until then, congratulations to both Swift and Perry on all of their success in music this week!
