Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have everybody talking today!

On Thursday, Swift's official fan account Taylor Nation announced her return to streaming services in celebration of a monumental career event.

Taylor Nation posted on Instagram and Twitter, "In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 million albums worldwide and the RIAA's 100 million song certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight."

Swifties around the world were so excited to hear this news yesterday because their favorite singer had been off of streaming services Spotify, Pandora and Amazon Music for the past three years. But while Swift's fans were delighted over the news, the announcement did raise some eyebrows.