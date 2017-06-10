Saturday Savings: Olivia Munn's Mini Skirt Is on Major Sale

ESC: Olivia Munn

Tal Rubin/GC Images

Olivia Munn's (as well as Olivia Culpo's) leather mini has personality. Tenfold.

The style star took this patterned skirt for a stroll in NYC Thursday, and good news: it's on sale. At 35% off, the Topshop Unique piece can be yours—though, be warned, it'll still cost you a pretty $480.

If that price is still a little too steep for you, don't fret. The style experts at E! News have rounded up some suitable alternatives we know you'll love. And they're all waiting for you below!

Get your mini on.

ESC: Saturday Savings

Topshop Unique

Alice Mini Skirt, Was: $650, Now: $480

ESC: Saturday Savings

Ganni

Cotton-Blend Brocade Mini Skirt, Was: $110, Now: $46

ESC: Saturday Savings

W118 by Walter Baker

Mira Tiered Printed Chiffon Mini Skirt, Was: $138, Now: $69

ESC: Saturday Savings

Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy x Gigi Mini Skirt, Was: $325, Now: $179

ESC: Saturday Savings

RAOUL

Cassia Asymmetric Wrap-Effect Jacquard Skirt, Was: $230, Now: $115

ESC: Saturday Savings

H&M

Skirt with Fringe, Was: $40, Now: $20

ESC: Saturday Savings

LPA

Skirt 59, Was: $550, Now: $330

ESC: Saturday Savings

Rebecca Minkoff

Romy Floral Print Skirt, Was: $138, Now: $104

ESC: Saturday Savings

River Island

Red Leather Look Zip Mini Skirt, Was: $64, Now: $30

ESC: Saturday Savings

Carven

Grosgrain-Trimmed Mikado Mini Skirt, Was: $340, Now: $150

ESC: Saturday Savings

Mango

Check Flared Skirt, Was: $50, Now: $40

ESC: Saturday Savings

Topshop

Gingham Ruffle Jersey Mini Skirt, Was: $50, Now: $24

ESC: Saturday Savings

Derek Lam 10 Crosby

Eyelet-Embellished Suede-Trimmed Leather Mini Skirt, Was: $695, Now: $278

Cute, right?

Choose your fav then add to cart.

