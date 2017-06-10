Tal Rubin/GC Images
Tal Rubin/GC Images
Olivia Munn's (as well as Olivia Culpo's) leather mini has personality. Tenfold.
The style star took this patterned skirt for a stroll in NYC Thursday, and good news: it's on sale. At 35% off, the Topshop Unique piece can be yours—though, be warned, it'll still cost you a pretty $480.
If that price is still a little too steep for you, don't fret. The style experts at E! News have rounded up some suitable alternatives we know you'll love. And they're all waiting for you below!
Get your mini on.
Alice Mini Skirt, Was: $650, Now: $480
Cotton-Blend Brocade Mini Skirt, Was: $110, Now: $46
Mira Tiered Printed Chiffon Mini Skirt, Was: $138, Now: $69
Tommy x Gigi Mini Skirt, Was: $325, Now: $179
Cassia Asymmetric Wrap-Effect Jacquard Skirt, Was: $230, Now: $115
Skirt with Fringe, Was: $40, Now: $20
Skirt 59, Was: $550, Now: $330
Romy Floral Print Skirt, Was: $138, Now: $104
Red Leather Look Zip Mini Skirt, Was: $64, Now: $30
Grosgrain-Trimmed Mikado Mini Skirt, Was: $340, Now: $150
Check Flared Skirt, Was: $50, Now: $40
Gingham Ruffle Jersey Mini Skirt, Was: $50, Now: $24
Eyelet-Embellished Suede-Trimmed Leather Mini Skirt, Was: $695, Now: $278
Cute, right?
Choose your fav then add to cart.