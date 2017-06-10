James Corden's Best Late Late Show Sketches From London

Welcome home, James Corden!

The Late Late Show host returned to London, where he was born, to film a week's worth of shows and brought the laughs with the help of celebrity guests such as Tom Cruise, David Beckham and Emily Blunt.

Check out his best Late Late Show sketches from London:

1. Tom's Cruise: Corden and Tom Cruise partied on "Tom's Cruise" on the Thames River, which contains "rooms" that pay tribute to his biggest movies and, all joking aside, would definitely be a money-maker. The actor got pretty into it, even busting out his Cocktail moves.