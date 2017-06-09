Last season of Orange Is the New Black ended on perhaps the most devastating note it could. Poussey (Samira Wiley) was dead, and her death was not going to be avenged, or even honored. So a riot ensued. Season five takes place over the course of three days, but might not be as upsetting as the last.

"I don't know about devastating, but I would say for sure rocky," Adrienne C. Moore said.

"Yeah, it's intense," Danielle Brooks said in an interview before the season premiered.