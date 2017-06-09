Tom Hardy Writes the Most Touching Tribute to His Late Dog Woody

Tom Hardy posted a touching tribute on his Tumblr page honoring the friendship he shared with his dog Woody, who passed away earlier this week.

Properly named Woody Woodstock Yamaduki Hardy, the dog passed away at the age of 6 due to an aggressive form of polymyositis, an inflammatory muscle disease.

Along with a 10-minute video of photos of the two best friends set to Candi Staton's "Young Hearts Run Free," Tom also posted a heartfelt letter to his best friend. The candid letter talked about the many lives Woody impacted, what he personally meant to Tom and the story of how the two met.