Shahs of Sunset's Mike Shouhed's Divorce Is Finalized: "I Am Single"

by Corinne Heller & Amanda Williams |

Jessica Parido, Mike Shouhed

Kevin Casey/WireImage

Mike Shouhed is getting back into the dating game.

The Shahs of Sunset star and Jessica Parido finalized their divorce last fall, court records show. She had filed the papers in November 2015 after seven months of marriage. They have no children together.

"I am not married. I am single. It's officially done," Shouhed told E! News exclusively Thursday at the Susan G. Komen LA presents 'Babes For Boobs' Live Bachelor Auction in Los Angeles.

 

He said he and Parido are in contact "once in a while." He also said he is dating.

"It's hard because I am still mending my broken heart from before," he said.

Luckily, there appear to be plenty of women willing to help him.

"It seems like women in L.A. are on the prowl. It's like a shortage of men here or something. My DM gets blown up," he said.

He said he does not respond to them, joking, "Be like old school, stalker—show up at my door. Don't send me nudes immediately like, 'Hey, what's up?'"

Shouhed also said he has not sworn off the idea of getting married again and that his advice for himself when it comes to relationships is "to be a good boy."

