Mayim Bialik: "Getting Naked Is Not the Only Way to Feel Empowered"

by Matthew Schiff |

Mayim Bialik is here to tell you why she's not prude but everyone needs to stop getting naked!

In a YouTube video released Thursday, the Big Bang Theory actress called out the models who embrace their curves, arguing that they don't need to get naked in order to empower other women.

To be clear, Bialik isn't shaming them for showing off their bodies. "I'm not going to lie, I have spent some of my life wishing I was pretty and skinny like other women," she said. But she also questioned the real impact these actions have on young women.

"It should not be taken lightly that the message to present yourself as sexy and desirable may have more of an impact on young women than intended," she said, adding that "the message that we are sending especially to young girls is above all else to be sexy."

"I think the trap that were falling into is that we start to equate empowerment, not with strength or intelligence or confidence, but with sexiness," Bialik said.

The Blossom alum encouraged people to "continue to tell young girls that their bodies are special and amazing. Encourage girls not to fear their bodies or their sexually. Be explicit that no one has the right to touch you in a way you don't want to be touched no matter how you're dressed."

"Getting naked is not the only way to feel empowered as a beautiful person," she said.

