Mayim Bialik is here to tell you why she's not prude but everyone needs to stop getting naked!

In a YouTube video released Thursday, the Big Bang Theory actress called out the models who embrace their curves, arguing that they don't need to get naked in order to empower other women.

To be clear, Bialik isn't shaming them for showing off their bodies. "I'm not going to lie, I have spent some of my life wishing I was pretty and skinny like other women," she said. But she also questioned the real impact these actions have on young women.