The trial that enraptured a nation is once again in the spotlight.

Lifetime's Menendez: Blood Brothers is set to premiere on Sunday, giving viewers an intimate look into the lives of Lyle and Erik Menendez, the Beverly Hills brothers who were convicted of murdering their parents in 1996, with their trials dominating headlines for years in the mid-'90s.

But given the recent true crime trend, their legal battles following the 1989 murders of Jose and Mary "Kitty" Menendez, Lyle and Erik are once again poised to be all over America's TV screens, just with actors now sporting their infamous pastel polos and expensive watches.

Nico Tortorella and Mylo Olivier play Lyle and Erik in the TV movie, which will go into the alleged sexual abuse the brothers endured during their childhood, while Courtney Love makes a memorable turn as their mother, Kitty.