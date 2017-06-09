How Lifetime's Menendez: Blood Brothers Cast Compares to the Trial's Real-Life Players

The trial that enraptured a nation is once again in the spotlight. 

Lifetime's Menendez: Blood Brothers is set to premiere on Sunday, giving viewers an intimate look into the lives of Lyle and Erik Menendez, the Beverly Hills brothers who were convicted of murdering their parents in 1996, with their trials dominating headlines for years in the mid-'90s. 

But given the recent true crime trend, their legal battles following the 1989 murders of Jose and Mary "Kitty" Menendez, Lyle and Erik are once again poised to be all over America's TV screens, just with actors now sporting their infamous pastel polos and expensive watches. 

Nico Tortorella and Mylo Olivier play Lyle and Erik in the TV movie, which will go into the alleged sexual abuse the brothers endured during their childhood, while Courtney Love makes a memorable turn as their mother, Kitty. 

Lifetime isn't the only network taking on the infamous trial, as NBC is set to premiere Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders in the fall, with Emmy winner Edie Falco playing defense attorney Leslie Abramson and Gus Halper as Erik Menendez. And judging from the first trailer, it looks like their take may also showcase the brothers in a sympathetic light. 

Ahead of the June 11 premiere of Lifetime's movie, check out how the cast compares to their real-life counterparts: 

 

Erik Menedez, Lyle Menendez, Nico Tortorella, Myko Olivier, The Menendez Blood Brothers

AP Photo\/Nick Ut, File; Liane Hentscher \/ Lifetime

Menendez: Blood Brothers

Lifetime's movie will give viewers a look at the inner lives of the Menendez brothers, and explore their motivation for killing their parents on Aug. 20, 1989. 

Lyle Menendez, Nico Tortorella, The Menendez Blood Brothers

Ted Soqui\/Sygma via Getty Images; Bettina Strauss\/Menbros Productions Ltd. \/ A&E Networks \/ Lifetime

Nico Tortorella as Lyle Menendez

The Younger and Scream 4 star plays a 21-year-old Lyle, who the movie depicts as the mastermind behind the murders. 

For the first time in 20 years, Lyle spoke out about killing his parents in ABC's 2017 special Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers – American Sons, American Murderers. "It's shocking to think...that I could have been involved in taking anyone's life—and my parents' life...it seems unimaginable because it seems so far removed from who I am," Lyle said in a phone interview from prison. "But I found that my own childhood prepared me surprisingly well for the chaos of prison life."

Erik Menendez, Myko Olivier, The Menendez Blood Brothers

Ted Soqui\/Sygma via Getty Images; Bettina Strauss\/Menbros Productions Ltd. \/ A&E Networks \/ Lifetime

Myko Olivier as Erik Menendez

Olivier played a head Warbler on Glee before taking on the role of the younger Menendez brother, who was 18 when he murdered his parents, in Lifetime's take on the infamous trial. 

Article continues below

Kitty Menendez, Courtney Love, The Menendez Blood Brothers

ABC; Liane Hentscher\/Lifetime

Courtney Love as Kitty Menendez

The rocker takes on the role of Mary (nicknamed Kitty), Erik and Lyle's 47-year-old mother, who they claimed turned a blind eye to the sexual assault they endured throughout their childhood. In the film, Kitty continues to appear as a ghost visiting Erik after the brothers murder her and Jose.

Jose Menendez, Benito Martinez, The Menendez Blood Brothers

ABC; Liane Hentscher\/Lifetime

Benito Martinez as Jose Menendez

After memorable turns on American Crime, The Blacklist and How to Get Away With Murder, Martinez takes on the role of the Menendez family patriarch, who the brothers accused of sexually abusing them throughout their childhood, leading to their decision to kill him in 1989. An entertainment executive from Cuba, Jose, 45 at the time of his death, was described as a perfectionist who was extremely hard on his sons. 

Leslie Abramson, Meredith Scott Lynn, The Menendez Blood Brothers

Nick Ut\/AP\/REX\/Shutterstock; Lifetime

Meredith Scott Lynn as Leslie Abramson

The Legally Blonde star takes on the role of the criminal defense attorney who represented Erik Menendez during his trials, and came under investigation by the state bar after invoking the Fifth Amendment when asked by the judge if she had Erik's psychiatrist delete and rewrite passages of his notes.

Article continues below

Menendez: Blood Brothers premieres Sunday, June 11, at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. 

