The trial that enraptured a nation is once again in the spotlight.
Lifetime's Menendez: Blood Brothers is set to premiere on Sunday, giving viewers an intimate look into the lives of Lyle and Erik Menendez, the Beverly Hills brothers who were convicted of murdering their parents in 1996, with their trials dominating headlines for years in the mid-'90s.
But given the recent true crime trend, their legal battles following the 1989 murders of Jose and Mary "Kitty" Menendez, Lyle and Erik are once again poised to be all over America's TV screens, just with actors now sporting their infamous pastel polos and expensive watches.
Nico Tortorella and Mylo Olivier play Lyle and Erik in the TV movie, which will go into the alleged sexual abuse the brothers endured during their childhood, while Courtney Love makes a memorable turn as their mother, Kitty.
Lifetime isn't the only network taking on the infamous trial, as NBC is set to premiere Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders in the fall, with Emmy winner Edie Falco playing defense attorney Leslie Abramson and Gus Halper as Erik Menendez. And judging from the first trailer, it looks like their take may also showcase the brothers in a sympathetic light.
Ahead of the June 11 premiere of Lifetime's movie, check out how the cast compares to their real-life counterparts:
AP Photo\/Nick Ut, File; Liane Hentscher \/ Lifetime
Lifetime's movie will give viewers a look at the inner lives of the Menendez brothers, and explore their motivation for killing their parents on Aug. 20, 1989.
Ted Soqui\/Sygma via Getty Images; Bettina Strauss\/Menbros Productions Ltd. \/ A&E Networks \/ Lifetime
The Younger and Scream 4 star plays a 21-year-old Lyle, who the movie depicts as the mastermind behind the murders.
For the first time in 20 years, Lyle spoke out about killing his parents in ABC's 2017 special Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers – American Sons, American Murderers. "It's shocking to think...that I could have been involved in taking anyone's life—and my parents' life...it seems unimaginable because it seems so far removed from who I am," Lyle said in a phone interview from prison. "But I found that my own childhood prepared me surprisingly well for the chaos of prison life."
Ted Soqui\/Sygma via Getty Images; Bettina Strauss\/Menbros Productions Ltd. \/ A&E Networks \/ Lifetime
Olivier played a head Warbler on Glee before taking on the role of the younger Menendez brother, who was 18 when he murdered his parents, in Lifetime's take on the infamous trial.
ABC; Liane Hentscher\/Lifetime
The rocker takes on the role of Mary (nicknamed Kitty), Erik and Lyle's 47-year-old mother, who they claimed turned a blind eye to the sexual assault they endured throughout their childhood. In the film, Kitty continues to appear as a ghost visiting Erik after the brothers murder her and Jose.
ABC; Liane Hentscher\/Lifetime
After memorable turns on American Crime, The Blacklist and How to Get Away With Murder, Martinez takes on the role of the Menendez family patriarch, who the brothers accused of sexually abusing them throughout their childhood, leading to their decision to kill him in 1989. An entertainment executive from Cuba, Jose, 45 at the time of his death, was described as a perfectionist who was extremely hard on his sons.
Nick Ut\/AP\/REX\/Shutterstock; Lifetime
The Legally Blonde star takes on the role of the criminal defense attorney who represented Erik Menendez during his trials, and came under investigation by the state bar after invoking the Fifth Amendment when asked by the judge if she had Erik's psychiatrist delete and rewrite passages of his notes.
Menendez: Blood Brothers premieres Sunday, June 11, at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.