Alex Rodriguez's 12-Year-Old Daughter Sings for Jennifer Lopez

That's one round of applause any aspiring star would want.
Alex Rodriguez's 12-year-old daughter Natasha landed a gig most rising performers dream about when she got the chance to sing for Jennifer Lopez Thursday night. Of course, it was a low-key performance for a room full of loved ones at home, but nevertheless, it earned an enthusiastic round of applause from her father's famous girlfriend. As she hit her final note, the Grammy nominee smiled from ear to ear and clapped away before pulling Natasha in for a hug.
Proud dad A-Rod videotaped the moment and shared it on Instagram, the moment immediately making headlines. Belt it out, Natasha!
Meanwhile, it appears Rodriguez and Lopez have been able to settle quite nicely into each other's lives as parents. Considering they both have two children each, the baseball star and triple threat have been spending a lot of quality time as one big group. As one source told E! News, "Their kids have also really bonded and become good friends. A-Rod's older daughter, Natasha, is like a big sister to J.Lo's twins."
Most recently, they spent Sunday by the pool with all of the kids for some downtime in the sun.
"Happy Sunday everybody!!" the songstress wished to fans on social media.
As they approach their fourth month of dating, Rodriguez and Lopez already have their minds on a future together. "J.Lo and A-Rod are getting very serious and talking marriage. J.Lo wants a future with A-Rod," another source told E! News last month. If he were to propose, Jennifer would accept, the insider said. "She is head over heels for him. They get each other in so many ways."
While this duo is undoubtedly the toast of Hollywood, the Las Vegas performer is taking it easy.
"I think we are very happy and just having a good time," she told E!'s Jason Kennedy. "[We] don't put as much pressure as everybody else puts on it."