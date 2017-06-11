"We're not dating?"

Marissa shocked Kyle on Sunday's What Happens at The Abbey when she told him that they weren't dating. On the episode, Kyle took Marissa on a cute picnic date and they even played mini-golf. But during the date, Kyle mentioned that he wanted Marissa to meet his grandma, which Marissa was not into.

"Hold up, your grandma? Kyle, I don't even know your middle name, let alone be meeting grandma," Marissa said in her confessional. "We have to slow it down."

After this, Marissa started to create some distance between herself and Kyle and he didn't understand why. While at a party to celebrate Brandi's birthday (and engagement!), Kyle noticed Marissa was giving him the cold shoulder.