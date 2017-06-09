Scott Disick FaceTimes With Sofia Richie After Cannes

Nothing to see here, just FaceTiming with her homie, Scott Disick.

Model Sofia Richie, the 18-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie and sister of Nicole Richie, made headlines last month when she and Scott were photographed looking flirty together on a yacht during a trip to Cannes and other parts of southern France, days after he was spotted getting cozy with a few other women. Sofia later said on Twitter the two are "just homies."

On Thursday, she was photographed FaceTiming with her homie after arriving at LAX. Scott, 34, appeared on her iPhone screen smiling while appearing in a sweatshirt and sunglasses and on a lounge chair—which has become his signature pose in recent days.