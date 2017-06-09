Scott Disick FaceTimes With Sofia Richie After Cannes

Nothing to see here, just FaceTiming with her homie, Scott Disick.
Model Sofia Richie, the 18-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie and sister of Nicole Richie, made headlines last month when she and Scott were photographed looking flirty together on a yacht during a trip to Cannes and other parts of southern France, days after he was spotted getting cozy with a few other women. Sofia later said on Twitter the two are "just homies."
On Thursday, she was photographed FaceTiming with her homie after arriving at LAX. Scott, 34, appeared on her iPhone screen smiling while appearing in a sweatshirt and sunglasses and on a lounge chair—which has become his signature pose in recent days.
GOME / BACKGRID
GOME / BACKGRID
He has not commented about Sofia or the other women with whom he was photographed in Cannes, including Bella Thorne, who had later said she is "not talking to Scott or anyone else. #dontf--kwithit."
Scott remained silent when a paparazzo began hurling questions about the women as he arrived at LAX last week.
A source had told E! News that he and his ex Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three kids, are not on speaking terms and that she is "furious about Scott's recent actions and is taking time to figure out the next step for their family."