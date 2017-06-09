Scott Disick FaceTimes With Sofia Richie After Cannes

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Charlize Theron

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Erik Menedez, Lyle Menendez, Nico Tortorella, Myko Olivier, The Menendez Blood Brothers

How Lifetime's Menendez: Blood Brothers Cast Compares to the Trial's Real-Life Players

Jennifer Lopez, Natasha

Alex Rodriguez's 12-Year-Old Daughter Sings for Jennifer Lopez

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Nothing to see here, just FaceTiming with her homie, Scott Disick.

Model Sofia Richie, the 18-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie and sister of Nicole Richie, made headlines last month when she and Scott were photographed looking flirty together on a yacht during a trip to Cannes and other parts of southern France, days after he was spotted getting cozy with a few other women. Sofia later said on Twitter the two are "just homies."

On Thursday, she was photographed FaceTiming with her homie after arriving at LAX. Scott, 34, appeared on her iPhone screen smiling while appearing in a sweatshirt and sunglasses and on a lounge chair—which has become his signature pose in recent days.

Photos

A Timeline of Scott Disick's Trip to Cannes—and the Women Along the Way

Sofia Richie, Facetiming Scott Disick

GOME / BACKGRID

Sofia Richie, Facetiming Scott Disick

GOME / BACKGRID

He has not commented about Sofia or the other women with whom he was photographed in Cannes, including Bella Thorne, who had later said she is "not talking to Scott or anyone else. #dontf--kwithit."

Scott remained silent when a paparazzo began hurling questions about the women as he arrived at LAX last week.

A source had told E! News that he and his ex Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three kids, are not on speaking terms and that she is "furious about Scott's recent actions and is taking time to figure out the next step for their family."

TAGS/ Scott Disick , Sofia Richie , Top Stories , Kardashian News
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.