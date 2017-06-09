It's an Annie Hall reunion!

Notoriously private director, actor and screenwriter Woody Allen made a rare public appearance Thursday to honor an actress who is very special to him: Diane Keaton.

He appeared at the American Film Institute's 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton to present the award to the guest of honor, who has starred with him in eight films, and received a standing ovation as he walked onstage at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

"We go back a long way, Diane and I," said Allen, 81, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"From the minute I met her, she was a great, great inspiration to me," he continued. "Much of what I have accomplished in my life I owe for sure to her."