Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
It's an Annie Hall reunion!
Notoriously private director, actor and screenwriter Woody Allen made a rare public appearance Thursday to honor an actress who is very special to him: Diane Keaton.
He appeared at the American Film Institute's 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton to present the award to the guest of honor, who has starred with him in eight films, and received a standing ovation as he walked onstage at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.
"We go back a long way, Diane and I," said Allen, 81, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
"From the minute I met her, she was a great, great inspiration to me," he continued. "Much of what I have accomplished in my life I owe for sure to her."
Keaton, 71, then appeared onstage and embraced Allen.
"Oh, God, I just want to cry," she said. "Tonight has been an astonishing experience for me."
Keaton then sang an a capella version of "Seems Like Old Times," the song she sang in Annie Hall, The Hollywood Reporter said.
This marked the first time Keaton and Allen have been photographed together in more than 20 years. In the '90s, they were seen a few times out and about with his now-wife Soon Yi Previn.
In 2014, Keaton helped honor Allen at the Golden Globes, which he did not attend. Wearing his signature look—a suit and black-rimmed glasses. she accepted his Cecil B. DeMille award on his behalf.
"We don't often associate people in show business with friendship and maybe that's because when we make these movies, we find ourselves in these intensely intimate situations with all these really remarkable people," she said onstage. "And, for me anyway, these encounters, while wonderful, rarely become 45-year friendships. It kinda breaks my heart that I've known Woody for such a long time, but it also fills me with pride and affection and even love. If Woody saw this he'd say, 'Get the hook and get her off the [bleep] stage. [Bleep...bleep...bleep...bleep].'"