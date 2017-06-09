They can't all be Trista and Ryan.

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette franchise's track record for successful and lasting romances, as we all know, is less than perfect. The Bachelor is currently 3-for-21, while The Bachelorette is batting a respectable 5-for-12. But sometimes, the break-up can be even more entertaining to watch unfold than the love story.

The most recent couple to call it quits? Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell, who ended season 20 of The Bachelor engaged and even landed their own spinoff show before announcing their split after less than two years together. Both Ben and Lauren have recently opened up about why their relationship couldn't stand the test of time, and they aren't the first couple to do so.

Since The Bachelor first premiered in 2002, most of the franchise's couples continued to share the details of their relationships with Bachelor Nation and the media...including giving interviews after their break-ups.