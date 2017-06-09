They can't all be Trista and Ryan.
The Bachelor and The Bachelorette franchise's track record for successful and lasting romances, as we all know, is less than perfect. The Bachelor is currently 3-for-21, while The Bachelorette is batting a respectable 5-for-12. But sometimes, the break-up can be even more entertaining to watch unfold than the love story.
The most recent couple to call it quits? Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell, who ended season 20 of The Bachelor engaged and even landed their own spinoff show before announcing their split after less than two years together. Both Ben and Lauren have recently opened up about why their relationship couldn't stand the test of time, and they aren't the first couple to do so.
Since The Bachelor first premiered in 2002, most of the franchise's couples continued to share the details of their relationships with Bachelor Nation and the media...including giving interviews after their break-ups.
While many pairs remained cordial and friendly, including Ben and Lauren, others decided to take the opposite of the high road, including The Bachelor's Matt Grant and Shayne Lamas, and Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi, who infamously decided to sit down with Chris Harrison for a televised argument interview about why they broke up.
Plus, there have been more than a few books, like Andi Dorfman and Courtney Robertson's tell-alls, that gave fans intimate insight into their relationships, much to their respective exes' chagrin.
So let's take a stroll down memory lane and look back on all of the franchise's splits over the years, and the reasons each person gave for their failed relationship:
Length of Relationship: Less than two years
He Said: "I think mutually Lauren and I saw that life was getting more difficult," Ben said on his Almost Famous podcast, with a source telling us Lauren's desire to move back to LA and Ben wanting to stay in Denver was a huge factor.
She Said: Ben telling runner-up JoJo Fletcher he loved her during the show was a huge hurdle from the get-go for Lauren. "I always try to be really strong because I wanted to move forward from it," she told People. "But because I wanted to move forward from it, I don't think I ever really opened up about how hard that was."
ABC\/Nicole Kohl
Length of Relationship: Six months
He Said: "When I [got down] on one knee, I thought that was it," Chris told Entertainment Tonight after the split. "[But] once it's all said and done, you do get to a new reality after the show's over. Then you start to learn and figure out if the relationship's actually going to work."
She Said: After their split, the nurse, who is now married, told Us Weekly, "I think that it's important that we maintain our friendship, and I love that we were able to end things cordially. We went through something very unique, and I think that we'll have a friendship for the rest of our lives."
NP Photos
Length of Relationship: Less than a year
He Said: The polarizing Bachelor has stayed mostly mum about the split, with the Venezuelan former soccer player receiving major flack from fans (and Chris Harrison) for not getting down on one knee or telling Nikki he loved her in the finale.
She Said: "It's just a difference of lifestyles," the now-married Nikki said. "At the end of the day, we gave it a go, but we're two different people." The distance was also a factor, according to Nikki.
ABC\/MATT KLITSCHER
Length of Relationship: Seven months
He Said: Remember that iconic trainwreck of a sitdown interview they gave after their split? Jake accused Vienna of undermining him and selling stories to tabloids, and yelled at her for interrupting him. "What guy in America would ever want to be intimate with someone who undermines him, emasculates and doesn't respect him?" he said.
She Said: "You are a fame whore is what you are," Vienna said, adding that Jake ignored her throughout their relationship and only caring about being on TV. "When we were at home [it was] lonely," she said. "I just wanted him to be around me and talk to me and kiss me like a normal relationship." Then, she and boyfriend Kasey Kahl made it their mission to get Jake out of the Bachelor Pad 2, turning themselves into the villains and making Jake, who claimed he only did the show to apologize to Vienna, more sympathetic to viewers.
ABC\/NICK RAY
Length of Relationship: Nine months
He Said: Throughout their on and off again romance, Ben had questioned Courtney's behavior on the show, saying she had him "fooled."
She Said: Courtney wrote a tell-all, I Didn't Come Here to Make Friends, which Ben was reportedly not too happy about. In it, she claimed Ben refused to let her do Dancing With the Stars and detailed some of their sexual encounters on the show.
ABC\/MARK WESSELS
Length of Relationship: Six months
He Said: In a statement to People, the two-time Bachelor said that "the demise of our relationship was completely my fault." But he later changed his tune, saying, "I think I dodged a bullet with that relationship." Ouch!
She Said: In her book, I Said Yes: My Story of Heartbreak, Redemption, and True Love, Emily revealed Brad once broke up with her by CCing her on an e-mail to producers. Harsh!
ABC\/MATT KLITSCHER
Length of Relationship: Halfway through the After the Final Rose special
He Said: Um, I made a mistake. During ATFR, Jason admitted he had made the wrong choice in the finale, and was in love with runner-up, Molli. (They're now happily married with two kids.)
She Said: Yeah, you could say Melissa was pissed. "You're such a bastard," she said. "I wish more than anything that last day you would've just let me go instead of doing this to me. I'm so mad at you."
ABC\/ADAM LARKEY
Length of Relationship: Two months
He Said: "Did I find true love on the show? Um, no. Not one little bit," the Bachelor said after the pair called it quits. "I proposed to a woman who was about a foot and a half shorter than me, who had nothing in common with me, and thought there were palm trees in London. Did I make a mistake? Yes. Did I look like an idiot? Yes. Do I regret it? A little bit."
She Said: In an alleged blog post Shayne asked rhetorically, "What I don't understand is why Matt hasn't finally confessed that he is gay and the very first gay Bachelor."
ABC
Length of Relationship: A few months (if that)
He Said: "When the fantasy wore off and the reality set in, we both realized we weren't ready to be engaged," the Naval officer said of their broken engagement.
She Said: Before officially pulling the plug on their relationship altogether, it not being "The ideal time for Tessa to uproot herself and move out [to Hawaii] right now" was cited as reason for their engagement to be called off.
ABC
Length of Relationship: One month
They Said: Nothing really, with just a show publicist confirming their split shortly after their finale aired, and Lorenzo went on to briefly date his runner-up.
ABC
Length of Relationship: Three months
He Said: With their season set in Paris, Travis admitted returning to their real lives in Nashville (and being forced not to see each other by producers while the show was airing) put a huge strain on their romance. "You're forced to pretend you don't know someone, for four months, "he said.
She Said: Sarah believed the couple would've worked out if they had met under different circumstances. "I definitely think it would've worked out differently," she told The Tennessean. "We wouldn't have had all the baggage that comes from being on this show. It would just be the two of us being able to hang out and get to know each other in a normal situation."
Jeff Kravitz\/FilmMagic
Length of Relationship: Five years
He Said: After their on and off again romance officially came to an end in 2010, the actor said, "I think it was a mutual break-up. The thing is that we dated for five years...and were just arguing over the same things and stuff like that. And then eventually you've got to go your separate ways."
She Said: Sarah had attributed most of their previous break-ups to Charlie's drinking. "A lot of it had to do with a little bit of the drinking that he was doing and I kind of didn't really appreciate it and respond well to it," she said.
ABC
Length of Relationship: Five years
He Said: After their assault incident in 2007, the Bachelor admitted, "Just because you met on a reality show, got engaged on this beautiful incredible setting doesn't mean that we're Prince Charming or Beautiful Princess. It's nothing like that. It's just a real couple going through real things."
She Said: After being arrested three times since her season aired in 2004, including once for allegedly assaulting Byron, the former NFL cheerleader gave an interview in 2016 revealing her struggle with depression. "There was a big pressure also to have a successful relationship for TV and the show." She hinted that there were trust issues in the relationship.
ABC
Length of Relationship: One month
He Said: "Jessica and I shared an incredible romantic journey on the show that began with a friendship that remains strong today. We simply realized that, individually, our next steps take us in different directions," the former NFL player-turned- Good Morning America host said in a statement after their short-lived relationship.
She Said: Jessica continued in the statement, saying, "With too much distance and too little time these were not ideal circumstances in which to start a relationship. Jesse is a great guy and has a wonderful family. Who knows what the future holds?" Spoiler alert: it held nothing!
ABC
Length of Relationship: Three months
He Said: The Bachelor took the blame for their split, telling People mag, "It was largely my fault. I've been pulled in so many directions, and the one that I don't think got enough of my time was our relationship." He cited his promotional tour for his book and his music career as reasons.
She Said: In an interview post-split, Estella told People she blamed Bob's hunger for the spotlight as a reason for their demise. "He's not the person I thought he was," she said. "I don't see any reason to ever have a conversation with him."
ABC
Length of Relationship: 10 months
He Said: "I was probably a little too young," Andrew told Us Weekly in 2008. "The relationship felt right at the time."
She Said: Of their split, Jen told Us Weekly, "I was naive in thinking [the relationship with Firestone] was going to be great in the real world, since we got along so great [during taping]." She would go on to be the Bachelorette, but rejected both of her final suitors. Tell 'em boys bye!
ABC
Length of Relationship: One month
He Said: The Bachelor agreed to do a televised interview about the split after his former GF went on the record with a tabloid. "I have nothing bad to say about her and I don't want different accounts of my story turning into rumors," he said.
She Said: Helene said she was shocked when Aaron told her he was no longer invested in their relationship. "It felt like a bomb dropped," she said to People. "I said, 'I feel very deceived by you. You've told me every single day that you love me, and now this is it?'"
ABC
Length of Relationship: Several months
He Said: Trista Sutter, Alex's runner-up and eventual Bachelorette, revealed he had told her he'd made a mistake choosing Amanda. "Basically he told me that he thought he had made a mistake,"she spilled to TV Guide in 2003. "He'll probably deny that he said [that he'd made a mistake]."
She Said: While their romance didn't last, Alex and Amanda's friendship did, with Amanda revealing they occasionally e-mail.
Paul Archuleta\/FilmMagic
Length of Relationship: Seven months
She Said: More like that she wrote, as Andi detailed her nasty split in her book, It's Not Okay, accusing Josh of being verbally and emotionally abusive. She also wrote he prohibited her from taking photos with other men and called her a "whore" for sleeping with Nick Viall in the fantasy suite.
He Said: Josh denied everything in Andi's book while on Bachelor in Paradise. "I can't comment on specific things in any kind of book that my ex has written, because it's a fictional story," he said. "There's stuff that's so ludicrous; how do you comment on stuff like that?"
ABC
Length of Relationship: Six months
She Said: "I am sorry to tell you that Jef and I have, indeed, parted ways," the Bachelorette said in a statement at the time. "It was a very difficult and heartbreaking decision." A few years later, she would write in her book that she immediately knew accepting Jef's proposal was a mistake when her daughter Ricki joined them, and she wondered if he was ready to be a "stepparent."
He Said: He said a lot without words just before the couple announced their official split, by changing his relationship status on Facebook and removing Emily from his Twitter bio pic ahead of the official confirmation that they were dunzo. He later said they wanted "different things."
ABC\/MATT KLITSCHER
Length of Relationship: One and a half years
She Said: "We were really trying to make it work, and realizing it wasn't getting better," the Bachelorette said after the couple's split. "We were unhappy more than we were happy, and something needed to change...I didn't want to let people down. I felt anger from my followers, fans...The pressure was to make sure we did what would make both of us happy."
He Said: The insurance agent has never spoken out publicly about the end of their engagement.
ABC\/MARIO PEREZ
Length of Relationship: One year
She Said: After cheating allegations surfaced, which Jillian defended Ed from before the split, the Bachelorette has since admitted, "I was so devastated." And in another interview, she said, "Looking back, [Ed] just did what he wanted to do."
He Said: During his stint on Bachelor Pad 3, Ed basically confirmed the reports of him cheating on Jillian, saying, "I'm not an angel. There was certainly some truth to what was in the tabloids."
David Livingston\/Getty Images
Length of Relationship: Less than a year
She Said: Admitting she liked Jesse because he was a bit of a "wild card," DeAnna admitted, "Eventually it wasn't what I was attracted to anymore."
He Said: Jesse decided to post a YouTube video (?!) detailing their split, saying the Bachelorette broke it off with him by saying, "'I love you, but I'm not in love with you. She's a great person but she wasn't willing to try anymore...that's a lot to swallow no matter who you are when you're in love and you put yourself out there."
ABC
Length of Relationship: One year
She Said: "Our relationship began with great expectations for a happy ending, but unfortunately things didn't work out as we had hoped," the couple said in a statement at the time. "What we experienced together was incredible and we are both sad to see it end. We thank you for your support." Years later, Meredith revealed her battle with alcoholism, saying she was "drunk every night" during filming.
He Said: According to the show's co-executive producer Lisa Levenson, Ian was skeptical about reality TV romances, saying, "From day one, he said he could never see himself proposing to a woman on national television or saying the words ‘I love you.'"
