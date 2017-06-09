Amanda Bynes granted a rare interview request Friday.

Speaking out publicly for the first time in four years, the former Nickelodeon star told Hollyscoop founder/The Lowdown host Diana Madison, "I'm doing great, thank you. Really great."

Bynes, whose erratic behavior and tweets eclipsed the career she'd built since childhood, also gave an update on her life. "I've been going to school lately, fashion school—FIDM. And I love it. I've learned how to sew, I've made patterns, and I want to start a clothing line in the future, so FIDM has been helping me with that. Other than that I hike, I go spinning—I take spinning classes—and I feed the homeless," Bynes, 31, said. "And that's been really interesting and fun."

The All That star had another announcement to make—one Madison predicted would make her fans go wild. "I do miss acting, and I have something surprising to tell you: I'm going to start acting again," Bynes said. "I want to do TV. Maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I'm a fan of and maybe another TV show where I'm the star of it, in the future. That's what I hope."