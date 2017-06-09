Amanda Bynes granted a rare interview request Friday.
Speaking out publicly for the first time in four years, the former Nickelodeon star told Hollyscoop founder/The Lowdown host Diana Madison, "I'm doing great, thank you. Really great."
Bynes, whose erratic behavior and tweets eclipsed the career she'd built since childhood, also gave an update on her life. "I've been going to school lately, fashion school—FIDM. And I love it. I've learned how to sew, I've made patterns, and I want to start a clothing line in the future, so FIDM has been helping me with that. Other than that I hike, I go spinning—I take spinning classes—and I feed the homeless," Bynes, 31, said. "And that's been really interesting and fun."
The All That star had another announcement to make—one Madison predicted would make her fans go wild. "I do miss acting, and I have something surprising to tell you: I'm going to start acting again," Bynes said. "I want to do TV. Maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I'm a fan of and maybe another TV show where I'm the star of it, in the future. That's what I hope."
(Bynes announced her retirement from acting via Twitter in 2010.)
Madison then wanted to "diffuse some of the past." Bynes was ready and willing, saying she was "so ready" for the questions. "Let's go there," the Easy A star replied. "Don't make me cry!"
The first question was related to a famous tweet Bynes sent in 2013: "I want @drake to murder my vagina." Did she actually mean that—and, uh, what did she mean, exactly? "I actually wasn't being insincere. I was like saying, 'Murder my vagina.' I was serious, but I was also on drugs, so that was my way of saying, 'Let's do it, man.' But I was on drugs and trying to be hilarious," Bynes confessed. "He's hot! What does that even mean? It just means, like, 'F--k me, Drake!'"
Madison also asked if it's true that Blac Chyna stole Bynes' look. "I stole her look!" the actress said. "I was getting the microdermals in my cheeks because she had them. I thought they looked super hot on her. I never said that she stole my look. I'm a fan of hers. She's adorable."
During the interview, Bynes also revealed that she is three years sober. Tamar Arminak, Bynes' attorney, said she has complied with all conditions of her probation from the series of driving violations which included a DUI, two alleged hit-and-run incidents, tickets and drivers license suspension. Speaking to Good Morning America, Arminak said she is thankful no one was hurt.
Watch the Hollyscoop video to hear Bynes' thoughts on colleagues and/or fellow child stars Miley Cyrus, Zac Efron, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Channing Tatum and Seth MacFarlane.