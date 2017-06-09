Miranda Kerr Flashes Wedding Ring at Moschino Fashion Show

Miranda Kerr is back on the runway as a married woman again.

The 34-year-old supermodel took part in the Moschino Spring/Summer 2018 Menswear and Women's Resort collection fashion show in Hollywood Thursday while sporting a bonus accessory: Her wedding ring, a diamond eternity band, nestled alongside her round diamond engagement ring from new husband and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel.

The event marked the first public one Kerr has attended since the two wed last May.

Kerr and Spiegel exchanged vows at an intimate wedding in the garden of their home in Brentwood, California in front of some 50 close friends and family, including her son Flynn. His dad and her ex-husband Orlando Bloom, who remains on friendly terms with her, did not attend.

Despite its small size, the wedding featured performances from Jason Mraz and Colbie Caillat, as well as from Kerr herself; the supermodel sang Shania Twain's "Still the One."

After the ceremony, Kerr and Spiegel jetted off to their honeymoon at the private Laucala Island resort in Fiji.

 

