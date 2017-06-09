Miranda Kerr Flashes Wedding Ring at Moschino Fashion Show

Miranda Kerr is back on the runway as a married woman again.

The 34-year-old supermodel took part in the Moschino Spring/Summer 2018 Menswear and Women's Resort collection fashion show in Hollywood Thursday while sporting a bonus accessory: Her wedding ring, a diamond eternity band, nestled alongside her round diamond engagement ring from new husband and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel.

The event marked the first public one Kerr has attended since the two wed last May.