Emily Blunt and James Corden Perform Romeo and Juliet as a Pop Musical

Emily Blunt, James Corden, The Late Late Show

Craig Sugden/CBS

So what if William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet was never meant to be a musical?

On the third and final night of his London episodes, The Late Late Show's James Corden asked Emily Blunt to help him stage the tragedy as a musical. Casting himself as Romeo Montague and Blunt as Juliet Capulet, he gave the story of star-crossed lovers a modern pop music twist. In less than seven minutes, the duo performed 14 songs on seven different sets, all in one take.

Blunt and Corden performed a variety of popular numbers, including Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," Bruno Mars' "Just the Way You Are," Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream," Adele's "Hello," Lionel Richie's "Hello," Carl Douglas' "Kung Fu Fighting," Ludacris' "What's Your Fantasy," MAGIC!'s "Rude," DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince's "Parents Just Don't Understand," Britney Spears' "Toxic," Nazareth's "Love Hurts," Chumbawamba's "Tubthumping," Mariah Carey's "Without You" and, finally, Carl Carlton's "Everlasting Love."

After Romeo and Juliet ended, Blunt joined David Beckham as a guest on Corden's couch and talked about the other musical in her life: Mary Poppins Returns (in theaters Christmas 2018).

Blunt has been filming the Disney movie for the last eight months in London. Her husband, John Krasinski, has "adapted to quite well" to life in her native country. "He has realized that people don't respond too well to him in England if he wears a baseball cap, because he looks so American—as I've said to him," she said. "So, he bought himself a little tweed flat cap, went out, tried it walking past the construction site. He went, 'All right,' and the guy went, 'All right.'"

"He was like, 'It's the hat!'" Blunt added. "It's all in the hat."

Talk of her husband aside, Blunt said filming the Mary Poppins sequel was a "marvelous" experience and a dream come true. "The whole thing was joyful and amazing," she told Corden.

