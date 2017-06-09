So what if William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet was never meant to be a musical?

On the third and final night of his London episodes, The Late Late Show's James Corden asked Emily Blunt to help him stage the tragedy as a musical. Casting himself as Romeo Montague and Blunt as Juliet Capulet, he gave the story of star-crossed lovers a modern pop music twist. In less than seven minutes, the duo performed 14 songs on seven different sets, all in one take.

Blunt and Corden performed a variety of popular numbers, including Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," Bruno Mars' "Just the Way You Are," Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream," Adele's "Hello," Lionel Richie's "Hello," Carl Douglas' "Kung Fu Fighting," Ludacris' "What's Your Fantasy," MAGIC!'s "Rude," DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince's "Parents Just Don't Understand," Britney Spears' "Toxic," Nazareth's "Love Hurts," Chumbawamba's "Tubthumping," Mariah Carey's "Without You" and, finally, Carl Carlton's "Everlasting Love."