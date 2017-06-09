Amy Schumer Jokes About Single Life After Ben Hanisch Breakup

"So, we were kind of like—we were a year and a half, you know. It's not that bad, but it's like…We went out with a couple who's been together a long time and we were kind of trying to rush the intimacy. Like, I was trying to impress the girl and I was like, 'Well he woke me up this morning with a fart.' And he just slowly turned to me and he goes, 'Are we doing this?' And I was like, 'No, no, no, no, no, no, no. We're not opening fire. Don't tell me any of the disgusting s--t I've done,'" the Trainwreck star told the crowd. "He was just like, 'I want male confidence.'"

"Like, I noticed that in him. He had—and I think most men here have it—you have mirror face. It's a face that men only make when they look in the mirror, and they don't make it in their real life. Maybe you know what yours is. Maybe you've seen your man do this, where he's like a normal guy, kind of nice, and then he looks in the mirror and he becomes like a superhero and James Dean. He's just kind of like [making a macho face]. Right?" Schumer said as the crowd laughed in agreement. "You're like, 'Dude, you work in software.' Like, 'Relax, Clint Eastwood.'"