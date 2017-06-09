A lot can happen in the span of the year that's in between seasons of Orange Is the New Black, so it's completely understandable if you're a little foggy on the details. However, there's one thing you probably remember about Orange Is the New Black season four (SPOILER ALERT): the heartbreaking death of Poussey (Samira Wiley).

Poussey was suffocated by Baxter (Alan Aisenberg) during the a peaceful protest staged by the inmates. Her death sent shockwaves through Litchfield, with the season culminating in an all-out rito with all the factions of the prison descending upon Daya (Dascha Polanco) with a gun to a guard's head. The new season picks up right there.