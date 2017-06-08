It's a big day in the Crawford-Gerber household!

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's son Presley Gerber graduated from Malibu High School on Thursday, prompting a well-deserved celebration for the 17-year-old model on his famous fam's social media.

Presley's proud mama shared multiple photos of her look-alike son dressed in his cap and gown captioned, "So proud of you @PresleyGerber! Congrats on your graduation!" Likewise, the Casamigos Tequila founder said he was, "So proud of my boy. Graduation from Malibu High and now it's time to..."

The iconic supermodel and her hubby of almost two decades gifted the accomplished graduate with an Omega watch. Not too shabby, right?!