NBC, The CW, CBS, ABC
Oh, is it the middle of June already?
That means it's officially that time of year where we ask "Emmys who?" and take things into our own hands to determine the best (and sometimes worst) that TV had to offer over the past year...with some help from you, of course.
It's up to you to provide the nominees in each of the 23 categories, which you can do by commenting on this post, or by tagging @EonlineTV and #TVScoopAwards on Twitter. Make sure you also include the category!
Starting on Monday and continuing each day over the next two weeks, we will launch two new polls. All polls will remain open until 5 p.m. PT on Friday, June 30, and you'll be able to vote as many times as you want in all categories. This time, there are no rounds, so it's every man, woman, or TV show for themselves.
Any show that aired between June 15, 2016 and today (June 9, 2017), is eligible, and so is any actor, couple, or scene that appeared on those shows in that time.
Here are all of the categories we need nominations for:
Best Comedy
Best Drama
Best Comedy Actor
Best Comedy Actress
Best Breakout Star Female
Best Breakout Star Male
Best Couple
Sexiest Moment
Best Reality or Talk Show
Best Reality or Talk Show Star
Best Shocker
Most Enraging Shocker
Best Musical Moment
Best Fight
Best Kiss
Saddest Death
Saddest Actor Exit
Best Villain
Best Guest Star
Best Fandom
Best Cast on Twitter
Best New 2016/2017 Show
Most Anticipated 2017/2018 Show
Most Heartbreaking Cancellation
Best Series Finale
Nominations will close Sunday, June 11 at 5 p.m. PT, so be sure to make your voice heard before then in the comments below or on Twitter with the hashtag #TVScoopAwards and tagging the @eonlineTV account.
So what are you waiting for? Get to nominatin'!