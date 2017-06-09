Oh, is it the middle of June already?

That means it's officially that time of year where we ask "Emmys who?" and take things into our own hands to determine the best (and sometimes worst) that TV had to offer over the past year...with some help from you, of course.

It's up to you to provide the nominees in each of the 23 categories, which you can do by commenting on this post, or by tagging @EonlineTV and #TVScoopAwards on Twitter. Make sure you also include the category!

Starting on Monday and continuing each day over the next two weeks, we will launch two new polls. All polls will remain open until 5 p.m. PT on Friday, June 30, and you'll be able to vote as many times as you want in all categories. This time, there are no rounds, so it's every man, woman, or TV show for themselves.

Any show that aired between June 15, 2016 and today (June 9, 2017), is eligible, and so is any actor, couple, or scene that appeared on those shows in that time.