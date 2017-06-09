EXCLUSIVE!

Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Opens Up About Her Father in Revealing Memoir: He "Cut Himself Out of My Life"

Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom

Post Hill Press

Jenelle Evans is proving once again that she is an open book.

While fans may know the Teen Mom 2 star's relationship with her mom and children, many don't know the bond—or lack thereof—surrounding Jenelle and her father Robert Evans.

As the countdown begins for the release of Jenelle's new memoir, E! News has exclusively obtained a first look of the book that is proving to be filled with "raw emotional stories." Topic No. 1? Her dad. 

"Robert Evans was only in my life for a little while. For that short and glorious time, I was daddy's little girl," Jenelle wrote in Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom. "I loved and admired him. I still do in some way. Without warning everything changed, and my dad cut himself out of my life."

She continued, "Even now, as a grown woman, we don't talk. Maybe one day that will change. Maybe one day we can find one another, get to know each other, and he can finally be my father. Until then, he is just my biological dad."

Photos

Stars' Juiciest Tell-Alls

In the book, available July 25, Jenelle reveals some of the memories of her dad. The MTV star says he was musically inclined allowing him to be an "awesome singer and a musician." He also loved driving around town with all of the windows down as music blasted on the highway.

At the same time, Jenelle also remembers her mom and dad not getting along on many occasions. One of the reasons behind the tension was "his misplaced sense of priorities."

While she was just a young girl at the time, Jenelle believes it made an impact on her life later on.

"Having been in and out of my own troubled relationships, I can only guess at what their marriage was like," she wrote. "It was rocky enough not to last, and that says enough on its own, I suppose."

"I wished I had paid enough attention at the time," Jenelle admitted. "So I could watch for the same signs in my own life."

