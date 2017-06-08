These High School Musical Fans Can’t Believe They Spotted Troy Bolton’s Dad

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Lily James

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, 2017 CMT Music Awards, Couples

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's Sweetest CMT Music Awards 2017 Moments: Watch!

Tara Lipinski, Todd Kapostasy

Tara Lipinski Spills All the Details on Her Upcoming Wedding to Todd Kapostasy

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

A post shared by Bart Johnson (@bart_johnson) on

It's a bird! It's a plane! Nope, it's Coach Bolton from High School Musical

Actor Bart Johnson, who starred as Troy Bolton's (Zac Efron) dad and coach of East High School basketball team, received the surprise of a lifetime when diehard fans of the Disney movie series spotted him on a run. In the video first shared to Twitter and later re-posted by Johnson on Instagram, a girl can be heard screaming, "Wait, please! It's Troy Bolton's dad!" 

Clad in a pair of running shorts and tennis shoes, Coach Bolton himself darted across the street and delivered this classic HSM line: "What's up Wildcats? Keep your head in the game!"

Bart then flashed a peace sign and continued on his run like any health-conscious celeb would do. 

Photos

Blast From the Past! 18 Stars Who Appeared in Disney Channel Original Movies

Zac Efron, Bart Johnson

Disney

The High School Musical alum even got in on the fun, captioning the video, "I always pay respect to my Wildcat gangsters in the mean streets of LA or anywhere. #respect #hsm #liveanddieformywildcats #coachboltonlovesyou" 

LOL! Talk about a celeb sighting to remember. 

In the few hours since the now-viral video has made its way online, hundreds of thousands of fellow Wildcats have watched and shared it. 

Nowadays, Bart is busy starring on the Lifetime series The Client List and is married to Robyn Lively, who just so happens to be Blake Lively's older sister. They have three kids together. 

Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat—Right?!

TAGS/ High School Musical , Zac Efron , Viral , Sightings , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.