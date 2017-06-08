It's a bird! It's a plane! Nope, it's Coach Bolton from High School Musical!

Actor Bart Johnson, who starred as Troy Bolton's (Zac Efron) dad and coach of East High School basketball team, received the surprise of a lifetime when diehard fans of the Disney movie series spotted him on a run. In the video first shared to Twitter and later re-posted by Johnson on Instagram, a girl can be heard screaming, "Wait, please! It's Troy Bolton's dad!"

Clad in a pair of running shorts and tennis shoes, Coach Bolton himself darted across the street and delivered this classic HSM line: "What's up Wildcats? Keep your head in the game!"

Bart then flashed a peace sign and continued on his run like any health-conscious celeb would do.