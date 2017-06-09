Insta-Beauty of the Week: Jourdan Dunn's Pixie Cut Is Summer Hair Goals

Glamour ready #glamourawards

A post shared by Jourdan Dunn (@jourdandunn) on

Jourdan Dunn just set the bathroom selfie standard. 

The British beauty debuted a chestnut pixie cut at the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in London, and brought the fire emoji to life. Along with her standout cut, red lace Ermanno Scervino dress and glam makeup, the model brought home the Entrepreneur Award—winning!  

Dunn's new blonde pixie comes courtesy of celeb hairstylist Renda Attia, the source of several of the model's iconic hair moments over the years. The beauty pro used Olaplex products to get the perfect coloring and Cloud 9 tools for the night's style.

With her latest chop, Dunn joins the ranks of celebrities like Amandla StenbergZoë Kravitz and Cara Delevingne, who have embraced the shorter hair for the summer. Are you next?

While ditching your longer tresses might be as easy as taking a trip to the hair salon, maintenance of a shorter new ‘do is a bit more tricky (Read: styling gels and dry shampoo will become the best friends you never knew you needed). 

Check out these hair products that will keep your cut looking fabulous all summer long and makeup products that will help you achieve Dunn's effortless glow.

ESC: Insta-Beauty, Jourdan Dunn Market

Cloud Nine

The Micro Iron, $180

ESC: Insta-Beauty, Jourdan Dunn Market

Garnier

Fructis Pixie Play, $4.49

ESC: Insta-Beauty, Jourdan Dunn Market

Olaplex

No. 3 Hair Protector, $42.50

ESC: Insta-Beauty, Jourdan Dunn Market

Tresemme

TRES Two Extra Hold Hair Spray, $5.99

ESC: Insta-Beauty, Jourdan Dunn Market

Oribe

Rough Luxury Molding Wax, $39

ESC: Insta-Beauty, Jourdan Dunn Market

Kusco Murphy

Lavender Hair Cremé, $36

ESC: Insta-Beauty, Jourdan Dunn Market

Bumble and Bumble

Bb. Gel, $26

With these products, your new look is sure to be a cut above the rest!

Happy styling! 

