5 Days, 5 Ways: You Need Victoria Beckham-Like Trousers in Your Life ASAP

ESC: 5 Days, Kate Bosworth

Splash News

Showing a little shoulder will never get old. 

Kate Bosworth has the perfect solution to wearing sleeves in the summertime and it starts and ends with this top. The off-the-shoulder look, though skin-baring, can totally work as an office-appropriate staple on Mondays.

This whole look is perfection, but if you're looking for a some denim that look a little more pulled together, try a pair of cropped flares. Yes, having an ensemble fit for whatever the day throws at you is really that simple.

ESC: 5 Days, Ava Elizabeth Phillippe

Splash News

Bardot Paloma Stripe Top, $78

ESC: 5 Days, Ava Elizabeth Phillippe

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

On Tuesdays, stars wear gingham! Reese Witherspoon's gorgeous daughter, Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, was giving us major pattern envy at the Net-a-Porter x Draper James event in LA. And it's making us crave this print! 

ESC: 5 Days, Ava Elizabeth Phillippe

Splash News

Zara Gingham Check Shirt and Top, $50

ESC: 5 Days, Gabrielle Union

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Like showing shoulder, denim shirts will also never be a thing of the past because of their easy, breezy nature. Gabrielle Union's tucked hers into a bronze skirt topped off with a clutch and pair of heels with a buckle detail.

ESC: 5 Days, Ava Elizabeth Phillippe

Splash News

H&M Fitted Denim Shirt, $25

ESC: 5 Days, Victoria Beckham

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Then there's Victoria Beckham in true VB fashion sporting her best pair of seasonal trousers. No matter the season, she owns a pair that perfectly fits the occasion. What should you look for in summer trousers? Keep the fabrics light-weight, the colors bright and the fit loose.

ESC: 5 Days, Ava Elizabeth Phillippe

Splash News

Self-Portrait Brushed-Twill Wide-Leg Pants, Was: $185, Now: $93

ESC: 5 Days, Sofia Boutella

Derek Storm / Splash News

Colorful shades are all the rage this season, just ask The Mummy's Sofia Boutella. Not only is it the perfect something to brighten up an all-black outfit, but they're also a playful touch useful for toning down an uber-mature look.

ESC: 5 Days, Ava Elizabeth Phillippe

Splash News

Sonix Oasis Sunnies, $98

And that's a wrap on this week's style tips!

