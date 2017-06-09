Showing a little shoulder will never get old.

Kate Bosworth has the perfect solution to wearing sleeves in the summertime and it starts and ends with this top. The off-the-shoulder look, though skin-baring, can totally work as an office-appropriate staple on Mondays.

This whole look is perfection, but if you're looking for a some denim that look a little more pulled together, try a pair of cropped flares. Yes, having an ensemble fit for whatever the day throws at you is really that simple.