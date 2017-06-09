Splash News
Showing a little shoulder will never get old.
Kate Bosworth has the perfect solution to wearing sleeves in the summertime and it starts and ends with this top. The off-the-shoulder look, though skin-baring, can totally work as an office-appropriate staple on Mondays.
This whole look is perfection, but if you're looking for a some denim that look a little more pulled together, try a pair of cropped flares. Yes, having an ensemble fit for whatever the day throws at you is really that simple.
On Tuesdays, stars wear gingham! Reese Witherspoon's gorgeous daughter, Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, was giving us major pattern envy at the Net-a-Porter x Draper James event in LA. And it's making us crave this print!
Like showing shoulder, denim shirts will also never be a thing of the past because of their easy, breezy nature. Gabrielle Union's tucked hers into a bronze skirt topped off with a clutch and pair of heels with a buckle detail.
Then there's Victoria Beckham in true VB fashion sporting her best pair of seasonal trousers. No matter the season, she owns a pair that perfectly fits the occasion. What should you look for in summer trousers? Keep the fabrics light-weight, the colors bright and the fit loose.
Self-Portrait Brushed-Twill Wide-Leg Pants, Was: $185, Now: $93
Colorful shades are all the rage this season, just ask The Mummy's Sofia Boutella. Not only is it the perfect something to brighten up an all-black outfit, but they're also a playful touch useful for toning down an uber-mature look.
Sonix Oasis Sunnies, $98
And that's a wrap on this week's style tips!