Don't believe everything you read, according to Larsa Pippen.

Close to eight months after news broke that the reality star and Scottie Pippen were ending the marriage, the pair is still facing their share of headlines.

Earlier today, a report surfaced claiming Larsa was "being bankrolled" by her close friend Kourtney Kardashian.

So could it be true? Not so fast!

"Where do they get this from!!" Larsa shared on Instagram with a screenshot of the story. "So false."