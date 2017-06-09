11 Lightweight Moisturizers You Need for a Shine-Free Summer

Summer is great and all but you know what's not great? An everlasting sweaty sheen.

Whether your skin is oily, combination or normal, it happens to the best of us (damn you summer sunshine). So what's the solve? It's really as simple as swapping out your regular moisturizer for something a little more lightweight. Lucky for all of us, there are tons of formulas out there and most are oil-free with a water-like consistency.

Sure the whole point of a lighter lotion is to nix excess oil production, but there are tons of bonus benefits (like fighting acne if you're prone, pore refining and more).