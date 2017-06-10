Jennie Garth is ready to hit the road this summer.

The actress, known for her roles in Beverly Hills, 90210 and What I Like About You, caught up with E! News at Vitafusion's Fruit Tree Project, and spilled what's on the agenda for her family this summer.

"There is some RV-ing going to be happening in our future," she told us. "I love a good RV trip."

Garth said the upcoming road trip will lead the family south. "I have a nephew who's going to be graduating from the air force basic training program so we might RV to him in Texas," she said. "I'm really excited about that."