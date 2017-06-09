13 Pink Products That Will Make National Rosé Day Even Better

by Alanah Joseph

ESC: Rose Day

Jacqueline Lee/E!

Champagne flutes at the ready! 

Attention rosé-loving brunch babes: Tomorrow is National Rosé Day! That's right. It's time to pop those pink, bubbling bottles with the people you love. 

But not so fast—before you start tilting your head back for the rose-colored delight in your flute, you may want to add a few other pink products to your day. Because, really, this holiday should be celebrated everyday (responsibly, of course). And, let's be honest, millennials are obsessed with the color pink. 

 

A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on

Miranda Kerr is living her best life, sipping her rosé through a pink straw. And, you should enjoy the day, too! Celebrate with our favorite pink products, the best rosés and everything else you need to make this holiday memorable. Keep scrolling!

ESC: Rosé All Day Beauty Market

Summer Water

Summer days are here, and there's a drink to make them even more eventful.

Rosé, Now $15

ESC: Rosé All Day Beauty Market

Royal Albert

These pink flutes are perfect for this holiday (and every day).

Miranda Kerr Pink Flute, Now $39.99

ESC: Rosé All Day Beauty Market

FERGHETTINA

Looking for the best rosé? This drink comes from a region in Italy where George Clooney and Amal exclusively buy wine.

Franciacorta Rosé Brut, $33

ESC: Rosé All Day Beauty Market

Hoxie Spritzer

If you're day includes a picnic or beach, these no-hassle spritzers may be right up your alley.

Rosé - Lemon Ginger, $28

ESC: Rosé All Day Beauty Market

Derek Lam 10 Crosby

"Drunk on Youth" seems like an appropriate scent for this holiday, right?

"Drunk on Youth", $95

ESC: Rosé All Day Beauty Market

BECCA

Leaving a lip stain on your flute is almost inevitable, so you might as well leave a pretty one. Try this shimmering rose quartz gloss!

Liquid Crystal Glow Gloss, $22

ESC: Rosé All Day Beauty Market

Too Faced

For a long-lasting pout, prep your lips with this primer.

Lip Insurance Glossy, $20

ESC: Rosé All Day Beauty Market

Essie 

Your flute deserves rosé-colored fingertips.

Excuse Me, Sur, $9

ESC: Rosé All Day Beauty Market

Ralph Lauren

Fall in love with rosé and smell like your summer romance.

Romance Summer Blossom Eau de Parfum, $92

ESC: Rosé All Day Beauty Market

Marc Jacobs

This pastel eyeliner is perfect for just a hint of pink.

Highliner Matte Gel Eye Crayon - Pink of Me 59, $25

ESC: Rosé All Day Beauty Market

Glossier

For the perfect rosé flush...

Cloud Paint, $18

ESC: Rosé All Day Beauty Market

Dr. Brandt

Attention all rosé drinkers: Do not fall asleep with your makeup on.

Xtend Your Youth A3 Power Foaming Cleanser, $29

ESC: Rosé All Day Beauty Market

Yes Way Rosé

Smell the sweet scent of rosé well into the evening to truly celebrate "Rosé all day."

Eau de Rosé Vibes Candle, $45

Not 21? Not a drinker? No problem. Celebrate the day with the rosé-inspired products and delicious, fresh strawberry lemonade. 

Cheers! 

