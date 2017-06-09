Champagne flutes at the ready!

Attention rosé-loving brunch babes: Tomorrow is National Rosé Day! That's right. It's time to pop those pink, bubbling bottles with the people you love.

But not so fast—before you start tilting your head back for the rose-colored delight in your flute, you may want to add a few other pink products to your day. Because, really, this holiday should be celebrated everyday (responsibly, of course). And, let's be honest, millennials are obsessed with the color pink.