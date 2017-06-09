Jacqueline Lee/E!
Jacqueline Lee/E!
Champagne flutes at the ready!
Attention rosé-loving brunch babes: Tomorrow is National Rosé Day! That's right. It's time to pop those pink, bubbling bottles with the people you love.
But not so fast—before you start tilting your head back for the rose-colored delight in your flute, you may want to add a few other pink products to your day. Because, really, this holiday should be celebrated everyday (responsibly, of course). And, let's be honest, millennials are obsessed with the color pink.
Miranda Kerr is living her best life, sipping her rosé through a pink straw. And, you should enjoy the day, too! Celebrate with our favorite pink products, the best rosés and everything else you need to make this holiday memorable. Keep scrolling!
Summer days are here, and there's a drink to make them even more eventful.
Rosé, Now $15
These pink flutes are perfect for this holiday (and every day).
Miranda Kerr Pink Flute, Now $39.99
Looking for the best rosé? This drink comes from a region in Italy where George Clooney and Amal exclusively buy wine.
Article continues below
If you're day includes a picnic or beach, these no-hassle spritzers may be right up your alley.
Rosé - Lemon Ginger, $28
"Drunk on Youth" seems like an appropriate scent for this holiday, right?
"Drunk on Youth", $95
Leaving a lip stain on your flute is almost inevitable, so you might as well leave a pretty one. Try this shimmering rose quartz gloss!
Article continues below
For a long-lasting pout, prep your lips with this primer.
Lip Insurance Glossy, $20
Your flute deserves rosé-colored fingertips.
Excuse Me, Sur, $9
Fall in love with rosé and smell like your summer romance.
Article continues below
This pastel eyeliner is perfect for just a hint of pink.
For the perfect rosé flush...
Cloud Paint, $18
Attention all rosé drinkers: Do not fall asleep with your makeup on.
Article continues below
Smell the sweet scent of rosé well into the evening to truly celebrate "Rosé all day."
Not 21? Not a drinker? No problem. Celebrate the day with the rosé-inspired products and delicious, fresh strawberry lemonade.
Cheers!