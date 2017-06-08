Believe it or not (but don't stop believing), it's been 10 years since the final episode of The Sopranos.

That means we've spent 10 whole years wondering what the hell happened after the acclaimed HBO series cut to black on Tony (James Gandolfini) and his family sitting in the diner. Was he killed? Was his entire family killed? Or did they just all sit there listening to Journey and eating dinner?

It was both infuriating and totally genius, especially considering the fact that people still regularly talk about that ending after a decade. The finale is currently number 29 out of 40 on our list of the best and worst finales of all time, based on viewer votes, with a nearly even split of 51% loving it and 48% hating it.