Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Wants Them to Have "Five or Six" Babies: "He Wants to Have Kids Now"

Is Kris Jenner getting another grandchild?!

Khloe Kardashian had babies on her brain in Sunday's season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians after Kim Kardashian hinted that her sister would be the perfect surrogate to carry her third child. "Having another baby would mean everything to me," Kim said. "But the doctors definitely say it's like too dangerous for me to carry."

The 32-year-old was open to at least exploring the idea, so she and Kim scheduled an appointment to meet with fertility specialist Dr. Andy Huang to discuss the possibility. However, Khloe received quite the scare when Dr. Huang checked out her uterus and told her he didn't see as many eggs as he would normally expect at her age.

That surprise revelation prompted Khloe to wonder, "What if I can't get pregnant?"

Khloe Kardashian "Fake Tried" to Get Pregnant With Lamar Odom

Dr. Huang advised Khloe to stop taking birth control pills and come back to see him again once the hormones were out of her body.

Luckily, she had nothing to worry about because upon her second visit the doctor was able to see a number of follicles in her uterus. It was good news for Khloe, but it also made her consider having her own baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson sooner rather than later.

"Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family," she said. "He wants to have five or six kids with me and that's lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there. But now knowing I'm not on birth control is just like—it's scary. It's like a really big step."

Kim & Khloe Kardashian Secretly Set Kourtney Up on a Dating Website

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, KUWTK 1314

E!

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian was back out on the dating scene and fully embracing the single life as Rob Kardashian celebrated his 30th birthday with his loving family and daughter Dream Kardashian by his side.

Check out the recap video above to catch up on everything that went down in the KUWTK season 13 finale!

Watch the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

