Is Kris Jenner getting another grandchild?!

Khloe Kardashian had babies on her brain in Sunday's season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians after Kim Kardashian hinted that her sister would be the perfect surrogate to carry her third child. "Having another baby would mean everything to me," Kim said. "But the doctors definitely say it's like too dangerous for me to carry."

The 32-year-old was open to at least exploring the idea, so she and Kim scheduled an appointment to meet with fertility specialist Dr. Andy Huang to discuss the possibility. However, Khloe received quite the scare when Dr. Huang checked out her uterus and told her he didn't see as many eggs as he would normally expect at her age.

That surprise revelation prompted Khloe to wonder, "What if I can't get pregnant?"