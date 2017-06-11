What's it like to be in Kylie Jenner's inner circle? You're about to find out.

The upcoming debut season of E!'s docu-series Life of Kylie will invite fans inside the 19-year-old entrepreneur's private domain and offer a fresh perspective on her personal life and career.

"For so long, I've been putting on this different persona to the world," Kylie explains in the brand-new trailer above. "When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you. There's two sides of me. There's an image that I feel constantly pressured to keep up with and then there's who I really am. That's who I want you guys to get to know."

With that comes an introduction to the makeup mogul's closest friends who will also be featured on the show, including her BFF Jordyn Woods. The model opens up about their longtime friendship in the clip, revealing, "It's draining sometimes being Kylie's best friend."