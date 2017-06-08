Kourtney Kardashian is putting her own feelings aside for the sake of her family.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is continuing her attempt to keep Scott Disick from going down a negative path, this time by allowing the troubled star to spend time with the estranged couple's three children. A source describes Kourtney as "still very upset" with Scott, who recently returned from a non-stop European vacation.

Kourtney—while not on speaking terms with Disick—realized that it's not in their kids' "best interest" to keep them apart, our insider reveals. "She wants her kids to have a relationship with him," the source tells E! News, referring to 7-year-old Mason Disick, 4-year-old Penelope Disick and 2-year-old Reign Disick. "She hopes that by allowing him to see the kids, it will motivate him."

Disick, 34, was photographed grabbing a bite to eat with Penelope on Wednesday in Calabasas, Calif.