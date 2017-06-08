Kourtney Kardashian is putting her own feelings aside for the sake of her family.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is continuing her attempt to keep Scott Disick from going down a negative path, this time by allowing the troubled star to spend time with the estranged couple's three children. A source describes Kourtney as "still very upset" with Scott, who recently returned from a non-stop European vacation.
Kourtney—while not on speaking terms with Disick—realized that it's not in their kids' "best interest" to keep them apart, our insider reveals. "She wants her kids to have a relationship with him," the source tells E! News, referring to 7-year-old Mason Disick, 4-year-old Penelope Disick and 2-year-old Reign Disick. "She hopes that by allowing him to see the kids, it will motivate him."
Disick, 34, was photographed grabbing a bite to eat with Penelope on Wednesday in Calabasas, Calif.
Our source adds, "The kids are the best possible influence on Scott. When is on dad duty and takes them to the movies out to lunch, he is at his best." The Disick youngsters "missed" their dad while he was away and "love him," we're told.
As for what led Kourtney to this decision, the source close to the 38-year-old reality star says she feels "the right thing to do is to help foster their relationship with him and not stand in the way. Regardless of how she feels about him and the decisions he has made, she does want her kids to have a healthy relationship with their dad."
The typically amicable co-parenting unit embarked on a family vacation with their little ones to Hawaii in April, preceded by a one-on-one trip to Colorado for New Year's Eve.
Fast forward to the present, and all eyes will be on the "Lord" as heads to Las Vegas for two scheduled nightclub appearances this coming Saturday.
