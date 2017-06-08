Chloe Lukasiak is in for one sweet year.

While the former Dance Moms star officially celebrated her birthday late last month, the talented dancer decided Wednesday was the perfect night to host a Sweet 16 with her family and close friends.

E! News has all the exclusive details on the pool party that featured plenty of pink.

Guests including Mason Cook, R5's Rydell Lynch, The Foster's Kalama Epstein, Ricky Garcia and Aidan Alexander were treated to a photo booth, nail art stations and a DJ who spun tunes for the dance floor.

As for Chloe's friends from Dance Moms, they sent their love from Pittsburgh and are looking forward to celebrating with her in person soon.