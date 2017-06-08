Jillian Rose Photography
Chloe Lukasiak is in for one sweet year.
While the former Dance Moms star officially celebrated her birthday late last month, the talented dancer decided Wednesday was the perfect night to host a Sweet 16 with her family and close friends.
E! News has all the exclusive details on the pool party that featured plenty of pink.
Guests including Mason Cook, R5's Rydell Lynch, The Foster's Kalama Epstein, Ricky Garcia and Aidan Alexander were treated to a photo booth, nail art stations and a DJ who spun tunes for the dance floor.
As for Chloe's friends from Dance Moms, they sent their love from Pittsburgh and are looking forward to celebrating with her in person soon.
Jillian Rose Photography
"This is already looking like it's going to be such a great year. I'm looking forward to new film roles, I'll be returning to my dance roots and you all might be seeing that journey soon," Chloe shared with E! News. "I'm also working on a fashion collection and have a book in the works! Oh and driving!"
She continued, "I've noticed a lot of people my age don't feel like they need a driver's license, because they can Uber everywhere, but I just got my permit and can't wait to drive!"
Chloe developed a strong fan base when she appeared as one of the original cast members of Dance Moms from season 1 to season 4.
In fact, her 5.6 million Instagram followers can look forward to keeping up with the dancer on social media including her YouTube channel.
"I would just like to thank you all for your endless support and love," Chloe shared with her fans. "I wouldn't be where I am without you guys."