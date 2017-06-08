Bethenny Frankel may be off the market...

E! News has learned the Real Housewives of New York City star has been seeing someone new for "a few months."

While we don't know any further details, we are told "it's casual," but "they are very into each other."

In fact, Bethenny and her new beau hit up the WorkEatPlay's launch party at Ruschmeyer's in Montauk last weekend. WorkEatPlay is a new company that turns hotels and restaurants into members-only work and event spaces. Bethenny likes the idea of the company and attended the event with her man to show her support.