Bethenny Frankel may be off the market...
E! News has learned the Real Housewives of New York City star has been seeing someone new for "a few months."
While we don't know any further details, we are told "it's casual," but "they are very into each other."
In fact, Bethenny and her new beau hit up the WorkEatPlay's launch party at Ruschmeyer's in Montauk last weekend. WorkEatPlay is a new company that turns hotels and restaurants into members-only work and event spaces. Bethenny likes the idea of the company and attended the event with her man to show her support.
Meanwhile, Bethenny was previously married to Jason Hoppy for six years, and they officially divorced in 2016. Before that, she was married to Peter Sussman from 1996 to 1997.
NBC/Bravo
Ever since separating from Hoppy, she's been linked to a couple people here and there. She dated New York banker Dennis Shields last summer. Before that, she was linked to CNBC's Marcus Lemonis as well as Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet, which E! News exclusively revealed in August 2015.
A few weeks ago she also dished to E!'s Zuri Hall that she went out on two dates with Alex Rodriguez. However, she's very happy he found love with Jennifer Lopez.
"I love Jennifer. I think she's really, really sweet and she's a family person and I've met her and her kids I think she's a really hard worker," the SkinnyGirl mogul complimented. "I think that Alex is a good guy. He's a success story like she is. They're both very driven."