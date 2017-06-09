Once upon a time there was an A-list. This list was exclusive, it was impossible to get into, and most of all, it was short.

In the most recent heyday of Hollywood glitz and glamour, the power was held by a few. It was the George Clooneys, the Meryl Streeps, the Brad Pitts, the Tom Cruises, the Sandra Bullocks, the Julia Roberts. They were the Oscar winners, the Golden Globe nominees and the keepers of box office gold. Think Oceans Eleven or Notting Hill or Mission: Impossible. These stars easily commanded $20 million or more per picture and were one of the few doing so. They were on magazine covers, the most-watched at every red carpet, the ones that first came to mind with the term movie star.

And they were beloved, but in a different way—admired is more like it. The A-list was mysterious and private and truly the epitome of glamour. Their fans constantly wanted to know more about them: Where did they live, where did they vacation, what were their marriages like? To find out, the stars often had to appear on a magazine cover. The masses, hungry for info, had to wait around for the latest issue of, say, Vanity Fair, to hit newsstands. We put their posters on our wall and spent every last penny on their movie tickets, but could barely name their children, let alone their best friends.