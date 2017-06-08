Kendall Jenner's Making This Retro Accessory Cool Again

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Jackson Lee/Splash

If you've been keeping up with Kenny's style, you've probably noticed this retro accessory.

Kendall Jenner has a new obsession, and it's with the good ole fanny pack. No, really. Especially lately (though we did catch her a couple times in 2015 with one slung over her shoulder), she's been pairing the statement with everything from suits to rompers to matching top and pant sets to the average jeans and T-shirt.

Clearly, there's something about the unexpected bag we've overlooked and it's time we see it for its true style potential. Feast your eyes on all the below times Kendall wore a fanny pack and slayed the game.

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Splash News

ESC: Kendall Jenner

J. Webber \/ Splash News

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Backgrid

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Jackson Lee\/Splash

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Splash News

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Timur Emek\/GC Images

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Gotham\/GC Images

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Pierre Suu\/GC Images)\r\n

ESC: Kendall Jenner

GONZALO\/Bauergriffin.com

ESC: Fanny Packs

Reclaimed Vintage

Leather Bumbag, $40

ESC: Fanny Packs

Gucci

Dionysus Suede-Trimmed Coated-Canvas Belt Bag, $1,500

ESC: Fanny Packs

MM6 Maison Margiela

Sequined Mesh and Leather Belt Bag, Was: $565, Now: $198

ESC: Fanny Packs

ASOS

Bum Bag in Black Faux Leather, $28

ESC: Fanny Packs

Calvin Klein

Re-Issue Exclusive Blush Bumbag, $124

Would you do it or nah?

Let us know in the comments below!

