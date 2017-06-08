If you've been keeping up with Kenny's style, you've probably noticed this retro accessory.

Kendall Jenner has a new obsession, and it's with the good ole fanny pack. No, really. Especially lately (though we did catch her a couple times in 2015 with one slung over her shoulder), she's been pairing the statement with everything from suits to rompers to matching top and pant sets to the average jeans and T-shirt.

Clearly, there's something about the unexpected bag we've overlooked and it's time we see it for its true style potential. Feast your eyes on all the below times Kendall wore a fanny pack and slayed the game.