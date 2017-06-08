The Bachelor's Vienna Girardi Is Pregnant With Twins

Vienna Girardi

Law Offices of Berman & Berman via Getty Images

Former Bachelor winner Vienna Girardi just made a double baby announcement—she's pregnant with twins!

The reality star, who won season 14 of the ABC dating competition, is expecting. She broke the news on Thursday with a photo of an ultrasound in a heart with the babies labeled as "Twin A" and "Twin B." "Twice the blessing twice the fun" was written on the photo.

While she didn't disclose any more details about her twins in the adorable baby announcement, this marks the first pregnancy for the Florida native. 

A post shared by Vienna Girardi (@viennag) on

Jake Pavelka, Vienna Girardi, The Bachelor

ABC/MATT KLITSCHER

Girardi is known to Bachelor fans primarily as the woman who got a ring from 2010's Bachelor Jake Pavelka.

However, three months after the finale aired, they called it quits in a very messy public breakup. The 31-year-old subsequently dated Bachelor Pad alum Kasey Kahl before splitting in 2011.

She was engaged to race car driver Todd Allen in 2016.

Meanwhile, in recent years, Girardi has stayed mostly out of the spotlight. 

Congratulations to the new mom-to-be!

