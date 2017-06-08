The Bachelor's Vienna Girardi Is Pregnant With Twins

Former Bachelor winner Vienna Girardi just made a double baby announcement—she's pregnant with twins!

The reality star, who won season 14 of the ABC dating competition, is expecting. She broke the news on Thursday with a photo of an ultrasound in a heart with the babies labeled as "Twin A" and "Twin B." "Twice the blessing twice the fun" was written on the photo.

While she didn't disclose any more details about her twins in the adorable baby announcement, this marks the first pregnancy for the Florida native.