Miranda Kerr's Beauty Routine Is Literally Magical

Miranda Kerr's beauty regimen is actually magical.

Much to our delight, the recent bride just revealed her makeup bag must-haves—supermodel-level skin, here we come! As you'd probably guess, face oil and concealer were among the chosen few. But, there was one item that really caught our attention: a crystal wand.

"Another little thing that I always carry in my handbag is a crystal wand," she told Byrdie, as she held up what appeared to a crystal ball atop a pointed crystal. "This wand is great to use for meditation. It's also great to use on your acupuncture points."