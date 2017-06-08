Amber Portwood refuses to let Farrah Abraham have the last word.

E! News obtained a cease and desist letter sent by Farrah's legal representative to her Teen Mom co-star, requesting Portwood end communication and interaction with their client over "false and defamatory statements" made about Abraham to the media. The legal document also claims Portwood has physically harassed Abraham, most recently at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards and during last year's Teen Mom: OG reunion special.

In the response, Amber's attorney says she is not representing the MTV reality star on the matter but forwarded the cease and desist letter to her as a courtesy.

E! News spoke exclusively to Portwood about the latest development in their ongoing feud, who insists she has not read the letter.

"Not only am I unaware of any cease and desist being sent, it's also rather unnecessary," Amber shares. "I have no interest in discussing Farrah or having any dialogue with her or her legal team. I'd strongly prefer she keep my name out of her mouth altogether."