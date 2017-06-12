"That's insulting to a patient."

Partis has been waiting 10 years for this moment. On Sunday's season four premiere of Botched, patient Partis meets with doctors Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow and explains how a botched rhinoplasty job when she was a teenager led to major breathing problems.

"When I was 15 I hit puberty, the hump came in, just that traditional Middle Eastern hump," Partis explains in the clip above. "And my parents were like, 'Look if you wanna do this, let's do it.'"

Partis continues, "I was so concerned over going into sophomore year and having everybody know that I had a nose job that I said, 'Just get rid of the hump.' And he did."