Kim Kardashian Sends Kanye West the Sweetest Birthday Message

On Kanye West's big day, Kim Kardashian isn't being shy about her love for her famous husband.

The Grammy-winning rapper is celebrating his 40th birthday today, complete with a special message from his right-hand woman. "Happy Birthday babe," she tweeted. "I love you so much! You inspire me every day to be a better person! I'm so grateful for you." She complete the post with a throwback photo of her and her beloved holding hands while walking down the sidewalk.

She also took her feelings to her website where she penned a slightly longer note to her spouse of three years while simultaneously poking fun at the rumor mill. "Happy Birthday, babe! I know you're not on social media anymore, so you're not gonna see it anyway—and I'm going to be with you to tell you! But if I don't post it, then all the stories will start so...I love you so much! Happy Birthday!"